THE famous Pembroke River Rally launched in glorious conditions yesterday, July 9.
Dozens of boats were on the water at the Millpond in conditions more akin to Florida Keys.
A flotilla of boats was organised on Quayside by West Wales Maritime Heritage.
Skippers assembled at Crow Pool at just after midday and departed for Castle Pond which they reached just before 1.30pm.
Included in attendance were the Milford Haven Sea Cadets and 'isea' handcrafted surfwear which also provided some great images.
Various stalls were set up including a stunning selection by Dawnus gift shop.
There was also BBQs, an ice cream van and kids quizzes.
Local resident Peter Kraus, who described the weather as ‘perfect’, said it was great to see everyone working together to get the event up and running.
“So much effort goes into organising this event,” said Mr Kraus, “especially from Pembroke Town Council.
“This is our way of saying thank you.”
