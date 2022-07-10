TODAY marks one of the most important days of the year – National Kitten Day - cue the collective awwwwwwwww.

To celebrate the day, the Western Telegraph made a shoutout on its Facebook page for readers to send in photos of their super adorable kittens.

The team at the Telegraph were amazed at the response with dozens of photos sent in of people’s cute feline friends.

Lily Meddings' Marlie having a snooze

Libby James' kitten, on the edge...

There were photos sent in including from Aimee Quigley whose triplet of kittens was born on the Queen’s Jubilee.

Aimee Quigley's kittens were born on the Queen's Jubilee

We received photos of kittens on top of cupboards, playing on sofas and hidden behind house plants.

Heather Griffiths' adorable kittens

Zoe Turner's kitten

Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo.

Becky Lealand's Nancy looking out the window

Hayley Lawrence's Frank trying to grab something

Kittens are described as playful and social, and love human interaction.

Enjoy the fun while it lasts as kittens usually reach full adulthood - cat status - at around one year of age.

Bethan Mayer's kittens doing what kittens do best...