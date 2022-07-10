TODAY marks one of the most important days of the year – National Kitten Day - cue the collective awwwwwwwww.
To celebrate the day, the Western Telegraph made a shoutout on its Facebook page for readers to send in photos of their super adorable kittens.
The team at the Telegraph were amazed at the response with dozens of photos sent in of people’s cute feline friends.
There were photos sent in including from Aimee Quigley whose triplet of kittens was born on the Queen’s Jubilee.
We received photos of kittens on top of cupboards, playing on sofas and hidden behind house plants.
Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo.
Kittens are described as playful and social, and love human interaction.
Enjoy the fun while it lasts as kittens usually reach full adulthood - cat status - at around one year of age.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here