NARBERTH survived a scare beating Lawrenny by just one run in this weekend’s cricket.

Narberth got Lawrenny out just in the nick of time, bowling last year’s league runners-up for 188 all out having made 189 all out in the first innings.

The result leaves Narberth at the top of the table level on points with Cresselly on 152 points each.

For Lawrenny their season continues to labour, sitting third from bottom of the league on 105 points.

When Narberth came to bat it was Loui Davies (57) and Rhodri Dyer (55) who attempted to give the champions lift-off, but it was man of the match Ryan Morton who set sparks flying.

Morton was deadly with both ball and bat taking five for 26 before making 102 in a performance that did not deserve to be part of the losing side.

Narberth’s Davies was also electric with the ball, taking five for 27.

Other notable scores in the match were Lawrenny’s Steven Lewis who took three for 28 and Narberth’s Matthew John taking two for 16.

There was also another ton made this weeks division one clashes with Carew’s Tim Hicks making 104.

Results week 12

Division 1

Narberth 189-AO beat Lawrenny 188-AO by 1 runs

Narberth; Loui Davies 57 & 5-27, Rhodri Dyer 55, Dan Hughes 18, Matthew John 2-16

Lawrenny; Ryan Morton 102 & 5-26, Jon Beff 19, Rob Williams 19, Steven Lewis 3-28

Carew 275-6 lost to Cresselly 276-7 by 3 wkts

Carew; Tim Hicks 104, Gareth Lewis 41, Shaun Whitfield 48 & 3-44, Iori Hicks 2-78

Cresselly; Charlie Arthur 2-66, Simon Cole 2-40, Alex Bailey 79no, Iwan Izzard 59, Adam Chandler 54

Pembroke Dock 109-AO lost to Llangwm 113-1 by 9 wkts

Pembroke Dock; Jake Davies 64, Neil Gregory 17no, Scott Griffiths 1-25 & 11

Llangwm; Steve Mills 5-14, Noah Davies 3-26, Joe Phillips 2-29, William Beresford 66no, Huw Brock 25,

Neyland 183-9 lost to Saundersfoot 184-9 by 1 wkts

Neyland; Ashley Sutton 64, Sean Hannon 36, Gregg Miller 27, Geriant Rees 4-38, Jack John 2-34.

Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 53, Sam Franklin 24, Jon Mansbridge 47 & 2-34, Neil Powling 2-20, Tudor Hurle 2-33, Yannik Parker 2-2

Haverfordwest 92-AO lost to St Ishmaels 93-5 by 5 wkts

Haverfordwest; Mikey Jones 41, Dai Davies 17, Ben Field 10, Chris Phillips 2-15, Clive Tucker 1-14

St Ishmaels; Andrew Pawlett 5-12, Andrew Williams 2-29 & 10no, Peter Bradshaw 20, Brennan Devonald 22, Philip Cockburn 36.

Division 2

Pembroke 126-AO lost to Carew II 129-2 by 8 wkts

Burton 282-5 beat Hook 179-AO by 103 runs

Herbrandston 262-9 beat Johnston 176-AO by 86 runs

Whitland 122-1 beat Lamphey 121-AO by 9 wkts

Llechryd 223-4 lost to Llanrhian 227-AO by 4 runs

Division 3

Stackpole 188-4 lost to Haverfordwest II 189-5 by 5 wkts

Llanrhian II 124-AO lost to Kilgetty 289-1 by 165 runs

Cresselly II 256-9 beat Laugharne 134-AO by 122 runs

St Ishmaels II 130-AO beat Narberth II 95-AO by 35 runs

Hook II 146-3 beat Neyland II 145-AO by 7 wkts

Division 4

Carew III 86-AO lost to Burton II 87-4 by 6 wkts

Llangwm II no game Fishguard

Saundersfoot II 108-9 beat Herbrandston II 107-AO by 1 wkts

Lawrenny II 217-7 beat Llechryd II 186-9 by 31 runs

Haverfordwest III 143-7 beat Whitland II 141-AO by 3 wkts

Division 5 north

Kilgetty II 167-3 beat Haverfordwest IV 163-7 by 7 wkts

Laugharne II v Bye

Llechryd III v Bye

Whitland III 95-AO lost to Crymych 96-0 by 10 wkts

Division 5 south

Hundleton 163-5 beat Pembroke Dock II 162-7 by 5 wkts

Neyland III 88-0 beat Stackpole II 85-AO by 10 wkts

Bye v Cresselly III

Bye v Pembroke II