A MAN has been fined for breaching a non-molestation order.
Taylor Gratton, of Freshwater East Road, Lamphey, was found to be in breach of the order made under the Family Law Act 1996.
Llanelli Magistrates' Court heard that between June 17 and July 3, Gratton sent three emails to a woman who he was prohibited from contacting.
The non-molestation order was made in the Family Court, Haverfordwest, on August 25, 2021.
READ MORE:
- Man alleged to have attempted to suffocate a woman
- 'Serious inconsistencies' heard at Kieran Crimmins inquest
Gratton, 30, pleaded guilty to the breach on July 8.
He was fined £293. He will also pay a surcharge of £117 and costs of £85.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article