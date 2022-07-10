A MAN has been fined for breaching a non-molestation order.

Taylor Gratton, of Freshwater East Road, Lamphey, was found to be in breach of the order made under the Family Law Act 1996.

Llanelli Magistrates' Court heard that between June 17 and July 3, Gratton sent three emails to a woman who he was prohibited from contacting.

The non-molestation order was made in the Family Court, Haverfordwest, on August 25, 2021.

Gratton, 30, pleaded guilty to the breach on July 8.

He was fined £293. He will also pay a surcharge of £117 and costs of £85.