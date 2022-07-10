FINED for speeding, having insufficient tyre tread depth and a number plate that didn’t meet regulations. A round-up of this week’s traffic offences.

AMY Louise McClelland, 31, of Camuset Close, Milford Haven, was fined for speeding when she did 80mph in 70mph zone on the A48 Near Pensarn.

The incident occurred in January of this year while she was driving an Audi A3. The speed was recorded by means of laser.

McClelland was proved guilty under single justice procedure on July 4 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

She was fined £187 and had three points added to her licence. McClelland was also made to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Clive Hayes, 68, of Whitesands, St Davids, was fined £66 for speeding.

In January of this year Hayes was driving a Jaguar doing 80mph in a 70mph zone along the A48 near Pensarn. The means by which the speed was recorded was laser.

Hayes was found guilty in absence under the single justice procedure on July 7 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

Along with the fine, Hayes had three points added to his licence and will pay a surcharge of £34.

Simon Bayjoo, 54, of Picton Road, Milford Haven, was fined for driving a Golf along Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, without a valid test certificate.

The incident took place in January of this year and Bayjoo was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure on July 7 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £40 and made to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. Bayjoo has until August 4 to pay the outstanding debt.

Mark Morris, 56, of Redberth View, Tiers Cross, was fined for driving a vehicle when the registration mark fails to conform with regulations

On January 1 of this year Morris drove a BMW 220 at the A477 Greenfields, Milton, when the registration mark required to be fixed on the front and rear of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations in that numbers and letters incorrectly spaced. The incident occurred at 6.30pm.

Morris was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on July 8 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £220 and made to pay surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. He has until August 5 to pay the outstanding debt.

Harry Matthew Hickman, 21, of Trefin, was fined for driving a vehicle with tyres that had insufficient tread.

In January of this year, on the A40 at Letterston, Hickman was found to be driving with tyre wheel tread depth of less than 1.6mm.

Hickman was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on July 7 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £222 and will pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Roxanne Davies, 27, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, was fined for driving without insurance.

The incident occurred in December last year near Haverfordwest police station.

Davies was proved guilty under single justice procedure at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 4.

She was fined £120 and had six points added to her licence. Davies will also pay a surcharge of £34.