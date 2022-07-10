HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Derik - Labrador, three years old, male

Derik is a confident and happy boy whose tail is constantly wagging! He can walk well on a lead and really craves human attention. We would consider homing him with dog savvy children and he could be homed as an only dog or live with other dogs.

Find out more here.

Paula - Yorkshire Terrier, eight years old, female

Paula is a sweet girl who has come to us from a breeder. She has a deformed front leg but manages to get around just fine. She can be quite nervous when not around her kennel friends and so she would like another kind dog in her new home to be her friend.

Find out more here.

MORE NEWS:

Smoky - Shih Tzu Cross, six years old

Smoky has come to us from a breeder and is a very scared girl who is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home with someone who has experience with ex-breeding dogs. She will need another confident dog in her new home to help her settle in to her new life. She is a very sweet girl who deserves to find the most wonderful happy ever after.

Find out more here.

Brecon - Beagle, three years old, female

Brecon has come to us from a breeder and is a friendly girl who is so gentle and would love to find a family to call her own. She has never experienced much of life before and is going to love learning the joys of running through long grass and exploring new areas. Brecon will need another kind dog in her new home to help her settle in to her new life and be her friend.

Find out more here.

Eugene - Collie Cross, eight weeks old, male

Eugene is one of a litter of Collie Cross pups who have come to find their forever home. He is very cuddly but also very busy and is looking for an active home. He could be homed with dog savvy school aged children and could live with other dogs or as an only dog.

Find out more here.