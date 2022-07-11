A MAN was charged with driving while disqualified, without insurance, and being in possession of two substances on a busy weekend for the Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit.

The PRPU released five statements on incidents over the weekend of July 9 and 10.

One of included a man who was arrested over Saturday night in Haverfordwest for driving while disqualified, having no insurance and being in possession of both cannabis and gabapentin – a class C controlled substance.

He was remanded to appear at the next available court date.

In another case, a man was charged with drink-driving following a traffic collision in the Llangwm area on Friday night.

The man provided a lowest station reading of just under twice the legal limit, and was bailed to attend court next month.

A man was charged with drink driving, following another arrest in Haverfordwest on Saturday night.

The man provided two readings just below double the legal limit and was bailed to attend court in due course.

A man was arrested near Llanddowror overnight on Saturday for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

He was released under investigation pending blood samples being analysed.

A man was arrested in Haverfordwest on Saturday evening for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.

He was released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.

The man was also issued with an out of court disposal for the cannabis.