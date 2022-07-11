Swansea City have announced the return of Wales midfielder Joe Allen to the club, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Narberth, heads back to his boyhood club on a two-year deal having previously made 150 senior appearances for the Swans after coming through the academy to make his debut aged 16.

Allen, a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, went on to join Liverpool in 2012 – following manager Brendan Rodgers from Swansea to Anfield – before moving to Stoke City, where he became captain.

He left the Potters when his contract expired at the end of last season, having made 221 appearances and scored 20 goals.

The club confirmed the signing on its Twitter account.

Allen told the club's official website: “With my contract running out people were aware that there might be a chance to speak to me this summer and see if I was interested.

“As soon as they (Swansea) showed an interest and came to the table, it was certainly one of the ones that went right to the top and I was keen as mustard to pursue it.

“There has been a lot of back and forth to try and work things out, what the club would need, the ins and outs and all that stuff and I’ve been waiting in the wings.

“I finally got the call to say they had the green light and it was going to go ahead, so I was straight down the road to get it sorted.

“It feels like I’m coming back home. I think any way I look at it all the signs are there that it’s going to be a great match.

“It’s a club I’ve got history with, I came through the system, the football that we’re playing, and the group we’ve got here.

“From a personal point of view all my family and friends are as excited as I am that I’m coming home and I think it’s got all the makings to be a real success.

“I can’t wait to get going now.”

Allen's first spell at the club saw him notch up 150 appearances for the Swans before Liverpool eventually came calling, with his emergence through the ranks in SA1 coinciding with the formative years of the fabled 'Swansea Way'.

Allen has been capped 72 times by Wales, helping his country reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – their first appearance in the tournament since 1958.