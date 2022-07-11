A driver in Pembrokeshire has had their vehicle seized after being reported by Dyfed-Powys Police officers for several offences.

The driver was stop checked in Pembroke Dock during the early hours of today (Monday, July 11).

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The driver was reported for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and whilst uninsured.”

MORE NEWS

This comes after a busy weekend for the roads policing unit, which saw two drink driving arrests made and two drug driving arrests made.

The two people arrested for drink driving, arrested in Haverfordwest and Llangwm, have been charged and bailed to attend court.

Meanwhile, the drug driving arrestees in Llandowror and Haverfordwest, have been released under investigation, pending their blood analysis.