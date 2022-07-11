Two neighbouring Pembrokeshire villages have re-united to set up a new football team.

The newly-formed New Hedges and Saundersfoot United side is already in training ahead of the coming season, when it will enter the Pembrokeshire League in Division Five.

Former players from the glory days of former Pembrokeshire League champions New Hedges/Saundersfoot FC have got together to launch the new side following the disappointment of neither village having a football team.

Amongst them is Alan Brindley – 1960s Saundersfoot player; 1970s New Hedges FC founder member; 1980s New Hedges/Saundersfoot captain and 1990s manager.

“There’s been a great groundswell of pride, nostalgia and enthusiasm for the new club,” said Alan, who will manage the side with assistance from former player Simon Brace.

Another previous player and Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams is chairman, while the secretary is ex-professional and former club player Mark Gray.

The New Hedges side of 1972. Pictured from the left are: back - Noel Ebsworth, Alan Eagles, Peter McDonald, Graham Hadlow, Philip Brace, Alun Rees, Martin Williams, Stuart Burnley, Wilf Phillips and front - Vernon Lawrence, Malcolm Brace, Alan Brindley, Richard Lawrence, Micky Phillips, Malcolm Laing.

Fixture secretary is club stalwart Stuart Mackay, while local cricket legends David Parcell and Steve Cole will share the treasurer’s duties.

Added Alan: “They are backed by a committee which is the most powerful and enthusiastic that I have ever seen in local sport.”

Saundersfoot celebrations from 1994

Players old and new will be getting together this Saturday July 16, for a club reunion and nostalgia evening in Saundersfoot Sports Club and the Regency Hall.

Saturday's get-together willbe an evening of celebration and nostalgia “Everyone who had any association with New Hedges and/or Saundersfoot football whether as a player, official or supporter is invited,” said Alan.

Anyone who would like to join the club is welcome to go along to training sessions which take place from 6.30pm every Tuesday and Thursday on the pitch in Saundersfoot.