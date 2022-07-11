A Tenby motorist has been ordered off the roads for 17 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the legal drink-drive limit.

Justin Lewis, 49, admitted the charge when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“It's sad and embarrassing that at the age of 49 my client has to attend a magistrates’ court for the first time to plead guilty to this charge,” said his solicitor Mike Kelleher.

MORE NEWS

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates that police were summoned to Old Narberth Road, Tenby on June 17 after a member of the public expressed their concerns that the driver of a silver Ford Fiesta was under the influence of alcohol.

When police arrived, they discovered Lewis in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

“He was clearly intoxicated,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

Lewis gave a subsequent reading to police of 61mcg of acohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

However Mike Kelleher said that Lewis’ actions were the culmination of a difficult period in his life.

“Life hasn’t been good to him over the last few years,” he said.

“Four years ago he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and over the last three or four years he's been indulging in drink more than is good for him.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that Lewis, of Cambrian Cottages, Narberth Road, Tenby, sustained severe injuries following an accident on his bike.

“He fractured his collarbone, his spinal disc and his eye socket, he punctured his lung and had four or five broken ribs," explained Mr Kelleher.

"He was taken to the Heath for treatment and as a result is on a wide range of medication.”

Mr Kelleher added that Lewis has now contacted the Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service to help him address his alcohol consumption.

“They are currently processing his application which might result in a residential habilitation if necessary.”

In addition to the 17 month disqualification, Lewis was fined £170 and ordered to pay a £68 surcharge and £85 costs. He agreed to complete a drink-drive rehabilitation scheme by June 2023 which will reduce his disqualification by 25 per cent.