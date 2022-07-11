Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving by Dyfed-Powys Police officers in two areas of Pembrokeshire.
The first arrest occurred in the Maenclochog area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 10, where the male driver tested positive for cannabis on his roadside drug wipe.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "The male provided blood samples at custody, prior to being released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
The second arrest made by the roads policing unit took place after a stop check took place in the Spittal area overnight between Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11.
During the stop check, the male driver provided a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cocaine.
MORE NEWS
Similarly, the man was taken into custody by the officers and provided blood samples.
The Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “He has subsequently been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here