CARDIGAN town councillors have paid their own tribute to a 47-year-old father who lost his life trying to rescue two children from the sea off Poppit Sands last month.

Hywel Morgan died after a number of people were caught in a riptide on the evening of Friday, June 10.

At the latest meeting of Cardigan Town Council, Cllr Philippa Noble asked for her colleagues to take a moment to remember her ‘lifelong friend’.

“He was a ‘cheeky chappy’ who always had a smile and a chat for anyone,” she said.

“While we as a town grieve, we also could not be more proud of our friend.

“We would like to thank absolutely everyone including Poppit Sands Surf Life Saving Club, members of the public, volunteers of the RNLI, coastguard and all emergency services for helping with the children and trying so very hard to save Hywel.

“Our thoughts are with members of his family and friends especially his son, Emilio, who he adored.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy Mr Morgan’s family paid their own moving tribute to the 'devoted and loving father'.

“Hyw was a hero,” they said in a statement. “Despite our pain and grief it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others.

“He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respect by all who knew him.”