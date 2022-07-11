YOUNG people are able to get involved in a musical theatre themed summer of fun with a Pembrokeshire-based project.

Vision Arts is offering people aged seven to 18 the chance to get involved in the Summer Youth Project from August 1-12.

There will be 50 free places on the project thanks to funding from Pembrokeshire County Council’s play department and the Welsh Government.

The project will provide two weeks of expert tuition, coaching, training and support in singing, dancing and acting. This will lead to two public performances taking place on August 13.

Those taking part will also be able to develop their backstage knowledge with set and scenery development and the creation of costumes.

MORE NEWS:

The Summer of Fun fund has been established by Welsh Government to help children and young people re-engage with society, reconnect with friends and rediscover their favourite hobbies this summer.

“As Wales starts to recover from the social, emotional, and physical impact of the pandemic, the wellbeing of children and young people remains a top priority,” said a Welsh Government spokesperson.

To sign up visit www.visionartswales.com Once all 50 places have been filled, registration will be closed.

Vision Arts already runs two Youth Theatre groups, with successful musical theatre productions behind them, including Annie Jr and Matilda Jr, as well as an Academy, that concentrates on developing performance skills and increasing self-confidence and self-esteem.

Vision Arts is also actively seeking funding for its Minis Summer Youth Project, for children in school years reception, one and two, which will run from August 22-26 - the details will be announced soon. More information at www.visionartswales.com