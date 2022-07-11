A Monkton man has been given ‘one very, very last chance’ by magistrates after admitting a string of offences all committed as a result of his Class A drug addiction.

Asa Wandelt, 33, of Gwilliam Court, Monkton, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, of using threatening words or behaviour and an additional charge of common assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magisrates earlier this week.

The court was told that on April 29, Wandelt stole alcohol from two Tenby supermarkets - Tesco and Sainsburys – the value of which totalled £76. When spoken to by store assistant Gareth Roberts, Wandelt raised his middle finger at him.

“This caused Mr Roberts to become concerned about his behaviour as the defendant was clearly intoxicated,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

Meanwhile on June 23, Wandelt entered the Post Office. When asked to leave, he refused, stating it was too hot outside.

“Once again he was clearly drunk,” said Sian Vaughan. “He reached through the service shield and the person behind thought he was going to take some pens, so she moved them.

"He then grabbed hold of a member of the public and grabbed his hand causing the contents of a can of coke to spray over the wall.”

Wandelt was represented in court by solicitor Tom Lloyd.

“My client has been consistently in and out of prison for a number of years,” he said. “So clearly the system isn’t working for him.

"He’s suffered terribly from a Class A drug addiction from a very young age and this is the result of his offending."

Mr Lloyd went on to stay that despite his addiction, his client has never had the opportunity to engage with DDAS (the Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service).

“He should be given one opportunity to attend and see if the probation service can help him,” he said.

After listening to Mr Lloyd’s mitigation, magistrates granted his request.

“We’ve decided to give you one very, very last chance. If you appear back in court you’ll be sent to prison.”

Sentencing was adjourned for a DDAS report until July 18.

Wandelt was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at Gwilliam Court, that he observes a doorstep curfew between 6pm and 9am, that he reports to Pembroke Dock police station three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and that he complies fully with the probation service.