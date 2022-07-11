Pembrokeshire is predicted to be as hot as Tenerife this week, as temperatures soar across west Wales during the UK’s heatwave.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in Pembrokeshire could reach 26C on Saturday, July 16, around the Haverfordwest area.

In Tenby temperatures are predicted to rise to 22C.

Pembroke and Milford Haven could see temperatures of 19C and 20C throughout the working week, before slowly rising on Saturday and Sunday.

Across the whole week, Wales will have a ‘high’ pollen count, along with most of the UK.

The new working week will start bright or sunny for most of us, with temperatures rising fairly rapidly pic.twitter.com/RxRuo5srSa — Met Office (@metoffice) July 10, 2022

Nationally, the Met Office said highs of 33C are expected in some areas on Monday afternoon, with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing the rising temperatures during the heatwave.

It could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C. It was recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

MORE NEWS

Councils are advising people to take precautions amid the soaring temperatures.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, has encouraged people to enjoy the sun safely and to check up on those who may be more vulnerable, including the elderly and those with heart and respiratory problems.

Water companies, meanwhile, are urging people not to waste water during the heatwave this week.