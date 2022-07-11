The Wales Air Ambulance charity has re-opened its Tenby shop following a recent refurbishment.

The much-loved shop, located on Upper Frog Street, closed its doors a few months ago to receive a fresh new interior.

It re-opened today, Monday July 11.

The store has been painted throughout, fitted with new flooring, and has had new fittings to create more space for new departments including menswear and furniture.

From tomorrow, Tuesday July 12, onwards, the store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance charity chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our Tenby shop, under the leadership of its manager Kirsty Gardiner. The refurbishment will allow us to stock even more items while creating a fresh and pleasing shopping environment for our supporters.

“Most importantly, the donations and sales from the shop play a vital role in raising much-needed funds to maintain our lifesaving service.

In our area, Pembrokeshire, we attended 119 life or limb-threatening emergencies during 2021.”

Dr Barnes added: “The people of Tenby have always shown their passionate support for our charity and I hope that they enjoy their new look shop.

“Everything we do is focused on ensuring that we remain driven by the people of Wales and their needs. We have a duty to make the best use of the donations gifted to us while employing those funds to deliver the most effective emergency service for our nation.”

The charity relies on donations of pre-loved items from the public to fill the shelves. Wales Air Ambulance shops stock items such as furniture, toys and games, clothes, music, and ornaments.

For more information about Wales Air Ambulance shops and how to donate your pre-loved items, visit walesairambulance.com/shops

