THE Breakout Gallery celebrated a successful return to the streets of Haverfordwest with an opening tour.

On Saturday, July 9, founder of the Breakout Gallery Arthur Brooker gave residents a walking tour of the paintings up around the town this year.

Starting at Swan Square at 6pm, Arthur took residents from the Old Bridge, through Bridge Street then around Castle Square, looking at displays of work that have been hung on the walls of various outlets in the town.

Breakout founder Arthur Brooker gave art lovers a tour of this year's exhibition

The tour finished at Quay Street with Arthur saying he was delighted with how it went.

“I am really happy with the quality of the artwork this year,” said Arthur. “It was a lovely route to take people round in.”

Some of the artists were out with their works including members of the Penny Dafforn Collective

All the artwork, which can be seen round the centre of town, is up for sale. Scan the QR code on the place cards next to the paintings which will take you to the Breakout Gallery website where you can purchase the work.

Various styles of paintings were on display

A regular contributor to the exhibition, Richard Blacklaw-Jones with one of his pieces

Art lovers were given a tour of the paintings which were hanging around the town

Enjoy the work while it’s up at the paintings come down September 1, where they will be taken to and displayed at 8 Spring Gardens. The public are invited to a gathering to celebrate the work on Saturday, September 17.

The Breakout Gallery has been going for seven years, with this the fifth breakout exhibition around the town.

The paintings come down on September 1

Artists involved in the Breakout Gallery include: Arthur Brooker, Sally Green, Jack Wheatley, Indira Mukherji, Don Slipper, Charlotte Cortazzi, Terri Jones, Barbara Price, Sally Williams, AKA Stanly, Non.xvi, Owen Hart, Hayley Thorpe, Andy Zambas, Penny Dafforn Collective, Richard Blacklaw-Jones, Jill Jones, Lizzie Prior, Gemma Beynon, Maria Jones and Ian McDonald, Vibe, Elaine Edwards

For more details go to breakoutgallery.co.uk.