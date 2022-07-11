PEMBROKESHIRE'S youngest residents will be able to take part in a free summer musical theatre workshop.

Vision Arts will be hosting the Minis Summer Youth Project on August 22-26 for children in reception and years one and two.

Attendees will receive a week of musical theatre-based coaching and training involving acting, singing and dancing, before culminating in a performance of The Jungle Book Jr at 2pm on August 26.

There will be no charge for children taking part as Vision Arts has teamed up with Valero who are sponsoring the event.

MORE NEWS:

“Vision Arts’ ethos is making the arts accessible for everyone - and thanks to Valero’s sponsorship of our Minis Summer Youth Project - finance will not be a barrier to involvement in this great show.

"We know that all the children will have an amazing time - and will learn a lot as well as having loads of fun,” said Drew Baker, Vision Arts' creative director.

Valero spokesman Stephen Thornton: “We are delighted to sponsor this excellent programme that will enable children to build their confidence and enjoy the creative arts.

"It is great that a service like Vision Arts is offering these opportunities and we hope that the children will go on to achieve great success this summer and beyond.”

The Minis Summer Youth Project will take place from August 22-26. You can register your child at www.visionartswales.com