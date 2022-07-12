Ascona Group, one of the UK’s fastest-growing forecourt operators, has announced the opening of its first Greggs store at Crossways Service Station in Neyland.

This branch of Greggs is the first of its kind on the Ascona estate, in line with the organisation strategy to develop the next evolution of roadside retail destinations.

Its opening has made the store the sixth branch of store to open in Pembrokeshire, after Haverfordwest (Bridge Street), Haverfordwest (MFG), Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

There is also a Greggs store just over the Carmarthenshire border at St Clears roundabout, which became Wales’ second drive-thru Greggs when it opened earlier this year.

Offering Gregg’s iconic treats such as bakes, cakes and sausage rolls, Ascona is confident that the opening will be beneficiary for both the organisation and the area.

Outside Greggs at the forecourt

A spokesperson from Ascona Group said: “The addition of such a high-profile brand will help to ensure the sustainable and profitable growth of the site for years to come.”

Ascona Group has also submitted planning permission for the group’s second Greggs site, which is set to be located at Holywell Service Station in North-East Wales.

Ascona is also currently exploring the introduction of Greggs to multiple other sites in its portfolio with the aim to launch at least 30 new stores in the next five years.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Darren Briggs said: “I am thrilled that we have opened our first Greggs in Neyland. Greggs is a much-loved brand and one that we are truly excited to be partnering with.

“Creating destinations that serve our customers and communities is at the heart of what we do, and the introduction of Greggs will be another string to our bow as we seek the magic formula at each of our locations.

“We are actively looking at multiple sites across our portfolio and our ambition is to open 30 new Greggs stores at forecourts across the country in the next five years, something we feel will is eminently doable after the stellar few weeks of trading this first site has had.”