Pembrokeshire is known (not so affectionately) as 'Little England beyond Wales', but how did the moniker come about?

The History of Wales Facebook page has released a detailed account of the events which saw Welsh natives driven out of their homes to accommodate Flemish communities unwanted in England on the 'Day of the Flemish Community of Belgium'.

History of Wales wrote: Today (July 11) is the 'Day of the Flemish Community of Belgium', in remembrance of the Battle of Golden Spurs in 1302 when they secured an overwhelming victory over the French army of King Philip IV.

By the early 12th century, Flanders was becoming overpopulated and this combined with devastating floods in 1106 saw many more Flemish people move to England.

Initially, they were welcomed, but friction soon developed between them and the English natives.

The then king, Henry I's solution was to drive out the native Welsh the old Welsh cantrefs of Rhos, Penfro and the western commote of 'Castell Hu' (Cas-wis or Wiston) in the cantref of Deugleddyf and to colonise the Flemmings there.

This equates to the modern-day area from Newgale, going inland to Letterston, running to Wiston and then to the coast at Amroth.

The boundary for this newly created territory was called the Landsker Line and over 50 castles were built by the Flemish or Normans to defend the more productive farmland to its south from the native Welsh who had been driven into the higher ground to its north.

Haverfordwest Castle for example was built in 1108 by a Flemish leader called Tancred, Wiston Castle was built by a Flem called Wizzo and Letterston is named after Letard Litelking.

The Flemish were skilled in woollen trades and Tenby flourished as a trading centre.

The Welsh language was eradicated in the area and replaced with what became a Flemmish dialect of English, traces of which can still be identified today such as 'budger' for a butcher, 'catchypawl' for a tadpole and 'frost candles' for icicles. This has led to this area being referred to as 'Little England beyond Wales'.

