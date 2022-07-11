HYWEL Dda has strongly refuted claims it misled the public after campaign group Save Withybush claimed that the health board is ‘bulldozing’ ahead with plans for a new hospital somewhere on the eastern edge of the county.

The Save Withybush campaign has released a statement claiming that the health board was ignoring data which apparently showed an overwhelming rejection of the new hospital plans.

Save Withybush say the health board did not ask the right questions in their consultation, with questions weighted towards preferred outcomes.

Hywel Dda hit back at these claims, with chief executive Steve Moore saying the health board strongly reject the accusations.

The health board says it remains committed to talking with people about development of health and care in the area.

In 2017 Hywel Dda held a 'Big Conversation' listening and engagement exercise canvassing emerging ideas about what is important to people in the delivery of healthcare.

The health board says the views were independently analysed and options were narrowed down by their ‘Options Development Group’.

These findings were released in 2018 and are one of the bases for Hywel Dda’s, ‘A healthier Mid and West Wales: Our Future Generations Living Well’ business case strategy, which includes building a new hospital.

Distance comparisons between Withybush and the furthest of the proposed new hospital sites announced by Hywel Dda

Save Withybush say Hywel Dda has misled the public over its findings from the 2018 consultation.

“Not only have they misled the public over the findings, they have completely ignored the concerns of thousands of residents and have bulldozed ahead with their proposals,” said the campaign.

The five sites of the perspective new hospital (red)

READ MORE

Steve Moore responded by saying communication links with the health board are open and he strongly advises people with concerns to get in touch.

"We strongly reject any accusation that we have misled the public,” said Mr Moore

“We undertook a long process with our staff, patients and communities, and partners, to arrive at our strategy.

"This includes engagement and option development, prior to formal consultation in 2018, and a continued commitment to ongoing engagement and involvement, as seen recently during our land appraisal process.

"At all points we considered what we have heard, along with issues around safety, healthcare standards, accessibility and affordability and been open, honest and accountable to our communities.

"We continue our commitment to listening and talking with people about development of health and care in our area.”

Hywel Dda say they encourage interested groups to engage and meet with them to discuss the plans.

You can contact the health board about the new hospital plans via hyweldda.engagement@wales.nhs.uk or calling 01554 899 056.