Giving out goldfish as prizes at Pembrokeshire fairs could soon be a thing of the past if a ‘goldfish ban’ is approved by Pembrokeshire County Council this week.

Newly elected county councillor for Kilgetty and Begelly, Alistair Cameron, has put forward a notice of motion (NoM) calling for a ban on giving of live animals as prizes, in any form, on county council land.

This would mainly apply to goldfish being given away at fairs and fetes held on council owned land in Pembrokeshire.

If approved, Pembrokeshire would follow in the footsteps of The Vale of Glamorgan, Newport, Caerphilly, Wrexham and Conwy in taking a stand against the practice.

There are currently no councils in south west Wales who have taken any action.

Last year more than 9,000 RSPCA supporters called upon their local authority to make a change and stop this practice from happening on their land.

The charity fears that as fairgrounds and fetes return properly for 2022, post lockdown, the giving of goldfish as prizes will return in big numbers.

"Animal ownership is a big responsibility - and goldfish shouldn't be acquired via a spur-of-the-moment game,” said RSPCA Cymru’s Chris O’Brien.

“Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many may die before their new owners can even get them home.

“They're misunderstood pets - as they can make great companions; but can actually be challenging to look after and new owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.

"When bringing a fish home for the first time, it’s important to set the tank up at least two weeks in advance to make sure it’s all running smoothly, and this just isn’t possible for someone who’s won a fish without being prepared for it.”

Cllr Cameron added: “Across England and Wales each year, swathes of goldfish are sadly left hanging in unsuitable plastic bags at fairgrounds and fetes.

“Many of them are won by children or their parents, who are unprepared to take on a pet, simply as the result of winning a game.

"Pet ownership is a huge responsibility, and not one that should ever be prized off to the public.”

As well as calling for a ban on council land, Cllr Cameron is urging the council to write to the Welsh Government, urging an outright ban on the giving of live animals as prizes on both public and private land.

A council spokesperson said that discussions had been taking place recently with view to implementing such a ban and that if the NoM was successful, it would be referred to Cabinet to consider further.