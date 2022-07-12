Simon Hart MP has said he will be spending much more time in west Wales following his resignation as Secretary of State for Wales.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire spoke of how he is already looking forward to the 2024 General Election.

“Generally speaking, I think most people vote on the basis of their health, their home, their job and their school.

"It’s going to be bloody tough, I have absolutely no doubt about that.”

Locally, Mr Hart believes that health will be one of the key issues for the electorate locally.

“The local economy and the standard of living locally will be big. For example, where will we be on the future of Withybush by then?

"Will the health board have decided what to do? Will they be building a super hospital between Narberth and Whitland?

“Those are absolutely key questions, and I think local people will be very minded to vote particularly on their health.

“We’ve got some big waiting list challenges at the moment, and I think that people will want to express their hope or frustration.”

Hart said that floating offshore wind is an exciting prospect for the people of the area, and one he is looking forward to seeing.

“Watch this space, as far as floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea is concerned,” he said, “because what I’m hoping that if we can get the Crown Estate leasing arrangements off the ground early next year, we can get investors moving into west Wales.

“We’re going to be seeing engineering and manufacturing and supply chain jobs in and around our area in a way that has got limitless potential. We could be seeing 10,000 new jobs in Wales, and 30,000 UK wide.

“That’s really exciting, and I think that people see that our party, our government, is serious about investing in floating offshore wind to the extent that there will be jobs here, so our kids and grandkids never have to get out of the county.

"They can get a bloody good well-paid job in engineering in Pembrokeshire and stay in Pembrokeshire and work up the employment ladder.”