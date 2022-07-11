WHILE out and about in the gorgeous weather you might not have noticed the formation of rare clouds forming in the skies over Pembrokeshire.

Extraordinary photos show ‘cirrus clouds’ forming tens of thousands of feet in the sky.

Met Office states these clouds form at 20,000ft to 40,000ft up.

Cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals. Photo Peter Radford, Neyland

The Met say cirrus clouds are made up completely of ice crystals, which provides their white colour, and they form in a wide range of shapes and sizes including layered, tufty or patchy.

Their appearance is often described as wispy with a silky sheen.

The clouds form at up to 15kms above the earth's surface. Richard Lewis, Templeton

There are five defined 'species' of cirrus clouds; cirrus fibrates, described as thin and fibrous, the most common type; cirrus uncinus, with a hook shape; cirrus spissatus, which sit right at the top of the troposphere (15km up); cirrus floccus, described as cotton wool-like in appearance; and cirrus castellanus, which have turret-like tops.

The Met Office have identified five 'species' of cirrus. Photo by Wayne Thorpe in Felindre Farchog

READ MORE

Temperatures are typically below -20C at the height the clouds form. Wayne Thorpe

The Met Office explain the clouds are formed from the ascent of dry air, making the small quantity of water vapour in the air undergo deposition into ice (to change from a gas directly into a solid), which provides their white colour.

A spokesperson said: "The clouds are typically very high in the atmosphere (around 20,000ft up).

“Temperatures are typically below -20C at this height so the clouds are made up of ice crystals, giving their wispy appearance.”

Photo by Margaret Alun Jenkins in Pembroke Dock