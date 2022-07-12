As part of Refugee Week 2022, children at Cosheston School made postcards to send their support for Ukrainian children caught up in the crisis.

This year, Refugee Week explored the theme of ‘Healing.’

Through creativity and conversations, the UK-wide week of activity was a celebration of community, mutual care, and the human ability to start again.

To fully embrace this, all children in years 3-6 wrote a postcard to welcome a refugee – and are now hoping to hear back from their new friends once they have been disseminated to the Ukrainian refugees living in Pembrokeshire.

In addition, the children at Cosheston School also read stories about refugees to help them understand and appreciate what the refugees have gone though.

Hannah Golding, class teacher said: “The children here at Cosheston School have really shown empathy towards Ukraine – and this has been amplified as one of our LSAs is Ukrainian – and we now have a refugee learner in foundation phase.

“Earlier in the year our school council decided that we would wear blue and yellow for Comic Relief to tie in Red Nose Day and supporting Ukraine. Our whole school community are so proud of our caring and considerate pupils.”