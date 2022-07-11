There will be some super sounds for summer in the Pembrokeshire countryside next week when the Narberth Jazz garden party takes place.

The joyful garden gathering, celebrating a successful year of Narberth Jazz’s monthly gigs at the Plas Hotel. takes place on Thursday July 21 at Lampeter House, Lampeter Velfrey.

The swing will start with No Mean Biscuit, a group of friends from Carmarthenshire who play easy-going tunes with Latin and jazz flavours from the 40s to the present day.

The band’s six members share a love for vintage tunes and entertaining audiences far and wide. More locally, they perform at The Wales Botanical Garden under the palms, or in their main stamping ground around Newcastle Emlyn.

The star band Atlanticus comes to the garden party on its third national tour.

Atlanticus is a unique British-American musical partnership, bringing together the powerfully-distinct musical personalities of US saxophonist Peter Fraize and UK organist Terry Seabrook, to explore their common interest in the rich transatlantic heritage of jazz.

Steeped in tradition but looking forward, Atlanticus draws from the tradition of the great Hammond organ groups, with a postmodern sound.

Peter and Terry first teamed up for a short UK tour in 2016, recruiting Brighton heavyweights - trumpeter Jack Kendon and drummer Milo Fell to complete the quintet line up.

Their immediate and natural musical rapport sealed the transatlantic bonds for Atlanticus, who went on to deliver exciting high energy performances to delighted crowds, culminating in a head-turning performance at the Love Supreme festival.

Building on that success, the quartet convened once again in the summer of 2018 for a 25-date, month-long tour of the UK, playing clubs and festivals from London to Wales.

The gates of Lampeter House will open at 3pm on Thursday July 21 and the music will start at around 4pm and play until around 8.30pm.

Food and refreshments will be available.

Advance tickets available from www.narberthjazz/events

