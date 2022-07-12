A teenager who underwent immunotherapy and major surgery for a rare kidney cancer before sitting his GCSE's has been recognised for his strength and dedication.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun’s Hiraeth Cup for the most outstanding achievement in adversity has been awarded this year to Year 11 pupil Sion Owen-Nicholas.
Sion was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer in early 2021 and since then has undergone extensive immunotherapy along with major surgery in late 2021.
After recovering from the surgery, Sion worked hard to prepare for his GCSEs which he sat in June. He is now looking forward to starting a mechanical engineering course at Pembrokeshire College in September.
Former pupil, Captain Brian Thomas donated the cup to the school in 2016 to mark the outstanding achievements of pupils.
Captain Thomas commented on Sion’s strength, dedication and commitment to getting well again and wished him every success in the future.
