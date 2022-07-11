A three-year-old Parkrun record was recently broken with a stunning time on a 5km course.

Haverfordwest Parkrun is a challenging and undulating course that circuits the lower racecourse over different terrains.

The men’s record was held jointly by Matthew Williams and Jack Turner who produced stunning times of 16 minutes 31 seconds in June and September 2018, respectively.

However, recently, that record was smashed when London-based Jack Millar ran the course in an amazing 15 minutes 46 seconds at the start of July.

On the day the record was broken Parkrun said: “A very exciting morning here. We have a new course record! Broken by Jack Millar who was on holiday with his family - a stunning time.”

Jack (pictured with 6-year-old Gray) ran the 5km course in 15 minutes 46 seconds at the start of July

But how does that compare with the world record at that distance?

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, holds the world record with a time of 12:35.36 made on August 14, 2020.

For a 5k road race, the current men's record is 12:49, held by Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi.

Haverfordwest Parkrun started on September 23, 2017. Since then 3,985 participants have completed 12,472 Parkruns covering a total distance of 62,360 km, including 2,145 personal bests. A total of 266 individuals have volunteered 2,236 times.