A second area of Haverfordwest is next in line for extra services for children as Flying Start is expanded across Wales.

Flying Start is a Welsh Government funded early years programme for under fours and their families in areas of deprivation which includes part-time funded childcare for all two to three-year-olds in those areas.

A commitment to deliver a phased expansion of early years provision for all two-years is set to be provided through the Flying Start scheme.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet approved a plan to launch a Flying Start first phase expansion in Merlin’s Bridge, with a further roll out across the county to be expected.

There are Flying Start services in areas of Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Hakin, Neyland and elsewhere in Haverfordwest already.

At its meeting on Monday, July 11, cabinet heard that there are 92 children in Merlin’s Bridge aged four and under, and 39 families have been assessed as high need.

A report notes that there is a gypsy traveller site within the area and the local school, St Mark’s Church in Wales VA Primary School, has 128 children on its roll and 37.5 per cent receive free school meals.

Access to Welsh medium provision has been identified as an “unmet need” and the town’s Welsh playgroup has an existing agreement with Flying Start, and this will also be extended to Merlin’s Bridge families, the report adds.

Saundersfoot and Amroth are noted as the next in line in terms of deprivation data and will be considered for a zero to seven early years pilot, before further discussions on expansion of Flying Start are held.

Cabinet agreed “that the footprint of Flying Start be extended to 92, zero to four-year-olds in the Merlin’s Bridge area from September 2022.”