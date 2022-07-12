People using garden strimmers on lawns and verges are being urged to keep a look-out for hedgehogs in long grass.

Hundreds of hedgehogs every year are injured or killed after coming into contact with strimmers.

And one female hog in Pembrokeshire has just had to be put to sleep after suffering ‘horrific’ injuries in an accident.

She was taken to the Pembrokeshire Hogspital at Portfield Gate, which is now asking people to listen out for the sounds of orphaned baby hedgehogs, particularly along the road between Penquoit Farm and Centre in Lawrenny where the female was found.

The injured hedgehog was found in Lawrenny

Ginny Batt from Pembrokeshire Hogspital said in a Facebook post: “This hedgehog has suffered horrific injuries, caused by a strimmmer. Unfortunately she had to be put to sleep.

MORE NEWS

“As it was a female and it's hoglet season, can I please ask people in the area where she was found to be hoglet vigilant, keep your ears open for peeping or crying hoglets, and, if you see a hoglet out on its own, especially in the daytime check on it.

"If no sign of an adult, put it in a box, with a towel, source of warmth, water and food... Then contact us leaving a message."

Ginny also thanked 'the wonderful staff at All Pets Care' for their help and for looking after the injured hedgehog.

For more information, see Pembrokeshire Hogspital on Facebook