A Pembrokeshire school has said schoolchildren will not be forced to wear official uniforms in the last week of term, as temperatures soar.
Ysgol Greenhill School in Tenby has informed all parents and carers that official school uniforms are not required from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15, when schools in the county break up for the summer holidays.
Pupils have been told they are allowed to wear the school PE kit other than the traditional shirt, tie and blazer.
A spokesperson from Greenhill School said: “We hope you are enjoying the sunny weather at the moment.
MORE NEWS
- Joy as Pembrokeshire's newest branch of Greggs opens
- Two-storey 24-hour McDonald's coming to Pembrokeshire
“With temperatures for Tenby forecast to range between 21–24C for the rest of the week, pupils will not be required to wear blazers and ties whilst in school.
“Alternatively, pupils may wear their full Ysgol Greenhill PE kit if they so wish.
“This information has been emailed to all parents/carers.”
Let us know your views in the Comments section.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel