A former Olympic boxer has been made the subject of a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) following a request by Dyfed-Powys Police.
The application regarding Rennie Dean Edwards, 54, of Slade Park Haverfordwest, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, July 8.
READ MORE:
- Prison for ex-Olympic boxer Rennie Edwards of Haverfordwest
- Three jailed for attack on ex-Olympic boxer
The court granted the application and a DVPO was made, lasting for 28 days.
The order prevents Edwards from molesting his victim.
It states that he must not use or threaten violence towards her or encourage any other person to do so, he must not intimidate, harass or pester the woman or encourage or in any way suggest that any other person should do so.
He is also not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact, meeting or communication with his victim and must not enter a certain premises in Haverfordwest.
Edwards was also ordered to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article