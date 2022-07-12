Senior councillors delayed a decision on extra funding for a new Welsh primary school in the face of increasing capital costs.

Councillors heard last week that the predicted 2023 implementation of Ysgol Bro Penfro in Pembroke was not achievable – with September 2024 more likely – as discussions about meeting increasing costs were held.

On Monday (July 11) Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet heard an extra £4.5million had to be found to meet the revised capital costs of £14million, with Welsh Government agreeing £9.2million of funding.

Cabinet member for corporate finance Cllr Alec Cormack said he was “not yet certain that all external funding options have been exhausted” and proposed that a decision be deferred to a later date.

This was supported by cabinet member for education and Welsh language Cllr Guy Woodham, who highlighted that when the plan had been presented for full council approval there had been 110 per cent Welsh Government funding, and “further work needs to be done to investigate options of funding.”

Cabinet approved seven other capital projects for 2022-23 totalling around £7.5million.

They include an inspection survey, repairs and fees at Pembroke Barrage Sluice, ‘Active Travel’ improvements, ‘Safe Routes in Communities’ improvements in Narberth.

Haverfordwest’s transport interchange and new facilities in Milford Haven and Pembrokee Dock, road safety improvements on the B4329 between Pont Saeson and Brynberian and work at Portfield School.