Three fire crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended a grass fire in Pembrokeshire yesterday evening (Monday, July 11).

The blaze covered just under one hectare of land in the Marloes area, with fire crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest being called shortly before 6.30pm.

The crews were present at the scene for more than four hours.

A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6.28pm on Monday, July 11, 2022, crews from Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock attended a grass fire in the Marloes area, Milford Haven.

MORE NEWS

“On arrival, crews were confronted with a field that was well alight. The affected are measured under one hectare of land.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, beaters and backpack sprayers.

“The Fire Service left the incident at 10:35pm.”