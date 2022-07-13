A man who admitted two counts of beating a woman, as well as cutting up her clothes and filling her suitcase with takeaway food at a Pembrokeshire resort, has been jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £563.

Martin Pritchard had initially denied the offences which all took place in Tenby.

Pritchard, 40, of West Grove Wrexham, changed his plea to guilty when he appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, July 4.

A charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour was dismissed with no evidence offered. Two driving offences were also dismissed for the same reason.

The court heard how the assaults and criminal damage all took place on May 31.

At this time Pritchard was the subject of a suspended sentence for failing to provide a specimen of breath; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

All these offences took place in Wrexham on June 11, 2021.

On September 2, 2021 North East Wales Magistrates' Court imposed two 10 week sentences, suspended for 18 months for the first two offences and a 26 week suspended sentence for the hammer offence.

Magistrates in Haverfordwest handed down two concurrent 12-week sentences for the two Tenby assaults and a concurrent four-week sentence for the criminal damage.

They implemented 12 weeks of the suspended sentence for the Hammer offence to run consecutively and the two ten-week suspended sentences to run concurrently.

This means that Pritchard received a total of 24 weeks in prison.

He must also pay his victim £350 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

He must pay the balance of £563 by September 4 this year.

