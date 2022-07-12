Tickets are now on sale to see one of the UK’s most iconic footballers when ‘An Evening with Paul Gascoigne’ hits the stage in both Tenby and Carmarthen.

Fifty-five year old Gaza will be sharing stories from his legendary career when he appears at the De Valence Pavilion, Tenby, on September 17, and St Peter’s Civic Hall, Carmarthen, on November 18.

Gascoigne is one of the most talented English footballers after breaking through as a first-class player in the late 1980s and gaining worldwide recognition for his performances at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

This culminated in him crying on live television as England were knocked out at the semi-final stage on penalties, with his raw emotion striking a chord with millions of fans back home.

He then went on to have a successful career in England, Italy and Scotland, and once again gained international recognition for his performances at Euro ‘96.

He has fought a long had a battle with alcoholism and admitted last year that he will “always be an alcoholic”.

“My problem is that I constantly do things off the cuff,” he said.

“I just don’t think about what happens next, and that can be hard for others. Like everything I do, I cannot do it in moderation.

"I’ll be fly fishing until I’ve had enough, if I play golf I’ll do it for days on end. It’s my addictive side. That is my demon, my obsessive personality.”

Gascoigne's Tenby gig starts at 6pm with tickets costing between £40 and £80 which includes an opportunity to have a photograph with the footballing star.

In Carmarthen, the show starts at 7.45pm and tickets are priced at either £40 for the silver option or £60 for the gold.

Anyone who wants tickets to see Gascoigne in Tenby or Carmarthen can purchase them by e-mailing thirtythreepromotions@gmail.com.