A car has been trashed and appears to have been left abandoned in a car park in Haverfordwest.

Pictures show the Ford Focus Estate with smashed windows and flat tyres sitting in Castle Lake car park.

Police have released a statement saying they are investigating a 'number of vehicle-related incidents' in the area including items being stolen.

The car was left in Haverfordwest's Castle Lake carpark

The black Focus, which was pictured near the entrance to the car park, has the windscreen smashed, as well as the driver's side-door window and driver-side rear passenger door window.

At least two of the tyres are flat and there is police tape around the vehicle.

The car has windows smashed a tyres deflated

READ MORE

There were two other incidences of items being stolen from cars

Dyfed-Powys police is appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident.

“Police are investigating a number of vehicle-related incidents which occurred in Haverfordwest on Saturday, July 10," said a statement.

"A black Ford Focus Estate was damaged while parked in Castle Lake car park, and items were stolen from a black Volvo parked in Castle High and from a black Fiat parked in Baring Gould Way.

Police say they are investigating

Anyone with any information is advised to come forward

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference number DP-20220710-053.