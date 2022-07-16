Six Pembrokeshire beaches have been named in the UK’s top 50 in a recent study.

The study, conducted by Holidu, looked at the best rated beaches in the whole of the UK, and then looked at the best beaches for Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Holidu said: “The list of beaches was taken from Google Maps with their number of reviews and average ratings.

"All those with more than 100 reviews were then ranked by the average rating given by the users and the number of reviews they received.”

Within the study, Pembrokeshire took the crown for best county in the UK for the best beaches, with six of the county’s sandy shores named in the top 50 for the UK.

The spokesperson from Holidu added: “Pembrokeshire is the go-to region in Wales and the whole of the UK if you’re seeking top-quality beaches.

“This is no surprise, with the Pembrokeshire Coast being famed for its beautiful beaches, towering limestone cliffs and hilly volcanic headlands.”

Dobby's Grave on Freshwater West, named the tenth best beach in Wales

Nationally, Wales came out on top for best beaches out of the four countries, with 19 of the 50 beaches being Welsh.

“The nation has an impressive 19 beaches in the top 50, five of which appear in the top 10," said the Holidu spokesperson.

“The best beaches in Wales are found in Pembrokeshire, with six beaches in this area ranking in the top 50, followed by Swansea and Gwynedd with 4 beaches each.”

Barafundle Bay was named the best beach for Pembrokeshire, and the best for Wales, with a 4.9/5 rating, ahead of Traeth Mwnt in Ceredigion in second and Swansea’s Three Cliffs Bay in third.

The Holidu spokesperson said: “Barafundle Bay is dubbed as one of the best places in Wales to go to if you fancy some open water swimming this summer.

“This ‘Jewel in the Crown’ is found in a secluded cove which means that the waves aren’t so strong so it’s perfect for less confident swimmers looking for a safer environment to cool down in this year.

“This gem is only accessible on foot, adding to the secluded charm.”

Also for Pembrokeshire, Marloes Sands was named fourth best beach in Wales, while Freshwater West came in at tenth.