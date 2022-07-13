Four months ago the land lay overgrown and forgotten but now, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the 1st Neyland Brownie Unit, the large flowerbed on Neyland Marina will once again be bursting with the scents and colours of summer.

When Brown Owl Samantha Evans-Browning noticed the flowerbed had fallen into disrepair she wasted no time in asking Neyland Town Council whether her Brownies could take on the challenge of looking after it.

The neglected flowerbed before Neyland Brownies began tending it

“They council happily gave it to the girls and their first job was to design posters asking people in the community for help with donations for either plants or money so we could afford all the things we needed to make the flowerbed work,” explained Samantha.

“Now, after a few weeks of hard graft, we’re finally getting somewhere.

"The people of the town and surrounding area have been so generous in all the different ways they’ve helped us and we’ve even been allowed to use the water supply at Merit in Dolphin Quay to water it”.

The Brownies stand proud to admire their work

All of the plants and flowers were bought locally at the Honeyborough Garden Centre and the girls have been busy learning how to plant and care for the plants and have even made some sun catchers to put intothe ground to keep the flowers company.

A little suncatcher adds charm to the Brownies' flowerbed

"Last Thursday the girls finally filled the bed and now it’s their job to keep it maintained and looking radiant all year long," added Samantha.

A beautiful selection of colour

“Fair play to the girls because the flowerbed is huge and took an awful lot of filling, but we’ve now reached the stage where we're looking forward to people being able to enjoy the flowers on their walk.

"We promise to try our best to keep it looking pretty all year round as well as adding the occasional little surprise for the children to enjoy.

"And the girls have already had some lovely comments from people passing by and this means so much to them as it shows their hard work and enthusiasm isn’t going unnoticed.”