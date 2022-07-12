ALL staff and visitors to Prince Philip Hospital must wear face masks (unless exempt) with immediate effect.

Hywel Dda say this comes following the latest review of prevalence of Covid in the community, which includes restrictions on Glangwili and Withybush hospitals.

It follows decisions made last week to reinstate mask-wearing at Glangwili and both mask-wearing and visiting restrictions at Withybush.

Visiting will continue in general at Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals following the latest review of case numbers, but local ward restrictions are in place.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said: “Wearing a surgical mask or face covering and keeping a physical distance when attending a hospital or medical facility will help protect our most vulnerable patients and service users.

We are grateful for the ongoing support and efforts of our communities to stop the spread, particularly around more vulnerable people.

“These measures will be continually reviewed, and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will ease these restrictions.”

Mandy, added: “Isolating if we have symptoms of Covid, or other infectious diseases, is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the onward spread and break the chain of transmission.

“We strongly encourage anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have Covid to isolate and take an LFD test.

The following measures remain in place at Withybush hospital sites (updated 5PM, Tuesday, July 12):

All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital to wear masks (unless exempt).

Visiting to inpatients/wards is paused, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister/charge nurse.

People attending an outpatient appointment are asked to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer/relative.

Testing of all inpatients on admission.

Maternity visiting remains unchanged. A designated birth partner can visit following admission to hospital during pregnancy, throughout labour and following birth. A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans.

Chief medical officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton reminded people to follow simple steps to protect themselves such as getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in crowded indoor settings, and taking a lateral flow test if you have symptoms.

The Welsh Government has extended the availability of free lateral flow testing for members of the public until the end of July.

Visit www.gov.uk and search ‘order rapid lateral flow kit.’

To book a vaccine appointment, call 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDEnquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk and for up-to-date information regarding visiting and mask wearing please visit the health board’s website http://hduhb.nhs.wales