A BOY is alleged to have thrown a rock on a vehicle from a bridge in Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating an incident which occurred on Freemans Way / Clay Lane Bridge, Haverfordwest at about 7.30pm on Saturday July 9.
A young boy, standing on the bridge, was seen to throw a large rock onto a vehicle passing below, causing significant damage to the roof.
The boy is described as being about 12 or 13 years old and wearing blue jeans and a black hoody or bomber jacket.
PC Natalie Wareing said: “Throwing anything at a moving vehicle is dangerous and irresponsible and throwing something from a bridge could result in someone being seriously injured.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Quote reference number DPP/5082/10/07/2022/02/C.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
