Police officers have confirmed that they are treating last night’s Haverfordwest fire as ‘suspicious'.

The fire occurred shortly before 10pm last night (Tuesday, July 12), as both Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended.

Fire crews dealt with the fire, as it was out by 11pm.

Police officers are now investigating the incident, and are treating it as suspicious.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fire which occurred last night, Tuesday 12th July, at the multi-storey car park, Cartlett Road, Haverfordwest.

“The car park was not in use.

“The fire is currently being treated as suspicious."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were present for nearly five hours.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “The fire was located in an office block, located at the top of the multi-storey car park, and had spread to an underneath stairwell.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, one main jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

“The police and local authority were also in attendance.

“The fire service left the incident at 2.37am.

“The cause of the fire is under police investigation.”

Group Manager Craig Thomas from the fire service added: “I would like to thank our crews that attended as they worked diligently, in a hot and difficult environment, to extinguish the fire."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220712-408.