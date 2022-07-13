A 13-year-old Haverfordwest girl will be shaving off her trademark French plait this week after watching her little brother and his best friend undergo life-saving treatment at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.

“This is how I’ve always been identified,” laughs Summer. “The one with the super long hair.

"But now it’s time for somebody else to have the choice of having long hair too, and the reason is simple. It’s because of my brother and his best friend.”

Summer’s six-year-old brother, Joe, has suffered ill health throughout his life. As a very small baby, his failure to thrive led to a series of intensive tests at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital and as a result he was found to have liver and lung problems as well as many allergies.

“And then there’s Marshall, Joe’s best friend,” continues Summer.

“When he was three he was diagnosed with leukaemia and has spent even more time than Joe in Noah’s Ark with many stays and day visits.

The covid pandemic has been a particularly difficult time for the families as both boys were placed in the shielded category, Joe because of his lung condition and Marshall because he was immunosuppressed and the families still have to be very careful on a day-to-day basis.

“Joe gets sick a lot especially with tonsilitis which he’s had four times since Christmas and he also gets chest infections and swollen glands all the time and misses a lot of school through illness and hospital visits," said Summer.

"So this means there are times when Joe and Marshall can’t see each other or play because Joe could make him seriously ill. And this can be quite hard.”

WATCH: Summer's beautiful video tribute to her little brother and his friend, Marshall

Marshall is due to finish his chemo this autumn but it will take five more years of testing before he’s officially pronounced cancer free. For Joe, however, there is no immediate end in sight. He may get better as time goes on, but then again he may not.

“Because I’ve spent so much time with Joe and Marshall I know what a huge journey they’ve both had in their lives and how much Noah’s Ark has helped us all to enjoy the awful moments of being a poorly child.

“This is why I want to raise as much money as I can to help other children and their families, just like they’ve helped us.”

Summer will be shaving her hair off this Friday, (July 15), at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych where she is a student coming to the end of Year 8.

The pupils will all be paying a small sum for wearing their normal clothes and Summer will be conducting an auction for the person who pays the most to cut off her two-foot long plait.

“Our original aim was to raise around £100 but as the donations continue to come in, it looks as if it’s perfectly achievable to now aim for £1,000,” said Summer’s mother, Lisa.

“I’m not sure how Summer is going to feel when her hair gets cut off on Friday, but my guess is that it's going to make her feel pretty liberated.

"Summer always loves connecting with children on a fun level so I know just how much Noah’s Ark means to her.”

If anyone wold like to make a donation to Noah's Ark via Summer's Justgiving page, they can do so on the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/shaving-2ft-of-hair-for-2-boys-noahs-ark-kids