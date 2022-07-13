Residents in north Pembrokeshire are being warned to be on their guard following vehicle thefts in the area.

In the early hours of Monday morning a blue and white Citroen DS3 (blue with a white roof), registration number PO15 WKF, was stolen from a property on the A487 between Lower Town and Dinas.

The following day, Tuesday, July 8, a white Renault Traffic panel van was stolen from a property in Dinas between 7am and 8.30am.

The keys to the van had been stolen sometime over the weekend.

Police said that the van has now been recovered in the Barry area and one man has been arrested.

Officers say they believe the two incidents are linked.

The keys for the Citroen were taken from the house while the owners were sleeping at around 4am on Monday morning.

The vehicle’s owners are urging people to stay safe and lock their doors.

“Although it is a safe area, we do need to lock our doors,” they said.

Police are urging drivers to lock their cars, even when parked on the drive and to make sure that windows and sunroofs are closed.

They added that thieved look for newer vehicles with the wing mirrors out to target as many have wing mirrors that fold in when locked, so if the mirrors are out it is a sign that the vehicle is accessible.

Officers are also urging drivers to keep their keys safe and out of view and not near the front door when at home.

“It’s not uncommon for car keys to be stolen from inside your home by thieves fishing for them with a stick and hook through the letterbox,” they said.

If you have a keyless entry car, put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag; reprogramme your keys if you buy a second hand car; turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used and at home keep your car key (and the spare) well away from the car.

Police are also urging people to take note of any suspicious activity, unusual vehicles or cold callers.

Anyone who has seen the stolen Citroen, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220711-052.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.