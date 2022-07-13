A £300 donation has been made to the RNLI by the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot.
The club president, John Walker-Smith, presented the cheque to Liz Talboys, souvenir secretary for the Saundersfoot branch of the RNLI, in gratitude for the charity's work in saving and preserving life, keeping us all safer on the beaches and at sea.
To be able to make these charitable donations, the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot hold numerous fund raising events, with the next one this Friday July 15.
A duck race in Saundersfoot Harbour, at around 3.30pm, will be followed by a pig roast on the decking. There will also be numerous other charity stalls to tempt visitors during the afternoon.
A spokesman for the club said: "Without the help and support of Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners and their staff, the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot would not be able to hold these events.
"Your support of the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot helps us to support, local, national and international charities.
"If you would like to know more about the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot, contact the secretary on 01834 813665."
