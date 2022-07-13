IT'S back and it's in full swing.

Haverfordwest's Beating of the Bounds is open to the public this year after a subdued Covid-restricted beating in 2021.

On Friday, July 15, Haverfordwest Town Council will hold a beating bonzana with live music, face painters, children’s entertainer and a bouncy castle.

There will also be a limited number of caterers offering food for purchase.

Entry is free and the celebrations begin at 5pm, going until 9pm.

The boats will be leaving the quayside around 7pm for the Beating Ceremony, which takes place at the boundary of Haverfordwest.

Mayor Alan Buckfield told the Western Telegraph all are welcome to attend.

The boats leaving in last year's subdued event

It was a low-key affair for last year's Beating of the Bounds, with the town council told not to advertise the event so that people would not be encouraged to gather.

The public were not allowed to attend last year's event

Beating the Bounds is an ancient custom which traditionally involved swatting local landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.

The 'white rock' is the limit of the authority as Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest, on the way to Milford Haven, and this is what is 'beaten', which is done in the form of a blessing.

Quay Street will be closed for the event on Friday.

Follow the Haverfordwest Town Council Facebook page for updates and for more information.