Firefighters had to tackle a major fire near Tenby on Tuesday afternoon when ten hectares of grassland caught fire in rising temperatures.

Officers from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Monkstone Beach, which is situated between Tenby and Saundersfoot, at 2.25pm.

Crews from Tenby and Milford were subsequently deployed to bring the fire under control.

But as temperatures continued to soar, smoke from the blaze could still be seen many miles away on into the evening.

MORE NEWS

“Approximately ten hectares of gorse and undergrowth was on fire," said a spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"It was fought by firefighters using two jets and beaters but even though it was brought under control, a few hotspots were left to smoulder overnight as a result of their inaccessible location.”

It is thought that the fire may have been the result of the heatwave which is currently gripping the UK with temperatures soaring to almost 30C in some parts of south Wales.

And temperatures are expected to continue to rise on into the weekend. Amber weather warnings have been issued for parts of South West Wales on Sunday.

“We're currently experiencing hot and dry weather conditions and the forecast for the coming weekend and next week predicts that it will get even hotter," said station manager Neil Evans.

"I therefore urge people to be extra careful and be aware of the heightened risk of grass fires."

If anyone is planning a barbeque they must ensure that the barbecue is placed on a flat, non-combustible service, and well away from a shed, trees or shrubs.

If people are planning to burn rubbish, it may be worth considering whether the local authority has a suitable waste disposal site.

Neil Evans reminded people that it is currently illegal to burn grass at this time of year and anyone who ignores this is liable for prosecution.

Anyone seen burning grassland can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

If it is an emergency, call 999.

Further information on how to enjoy the outdoors safely can visit:

https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/your-garden-and-outdoors/