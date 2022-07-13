During 2021-22 Pembrokeshire County Council received 782 complaints and 39 were made to the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW).

Members of the governance and audit committee were updated on the handling of compliments, concerns and complaints at its meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

Reviewing the authority’s ability to handle complaints effectively and make reports and recommendations on that ability were incorporated into the committee’s terms of reference last year.

Pembrokeshire is still ranked at 9th lowest in Wales for the number of complaints per 1000 residents, as it was in 2020-21, a report to committee states and complaints to the PSOW “was also below the national average.”

Details of the PSOW complaints were presented to the committee with the majority of concerns raised about housing, followed by complaints handling, planning and building control and environment and environmental health.

A report adds that one case required intervention, 18 were closed after initial consideration, 14 were deemed premature and six were out of the PSOW jurisdiction.

Members also heard that there are two complaints currently being reviewed by the PSOW relating to housing and public protection and adult care, with all evidence requested provided and decision letters awaited.

Actions taken on recommendations made by the PSOW in 2021 relation to a mishandled complaint about sexual assault at a school in 2019 remain outstanding, the report notes, including a review or complaint evidence from the school before making further recommendations.

This information was received on March 31, and review of the correspondence and evidence held completed in June, with a final report to be given to council chief executive Will Bramble by the enc of the month, it states.