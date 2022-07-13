HERE are the road closures you’ll need to know about if you’re planning on driving through Narberth during the civic week.
Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the Western Telegraph on July 13 advising of the road closures.
They will be in place on certain hours on the following days: Sunday, July 24, Wednesday, July 27 and Saturday, July 30 to allow for the Mayor’s Parade, Pram Push and Carnival to go ahead safely.
The full closures are:
- Sunday, July 24 between 9.40am and 10.20am and then 11.30am and 11.45am: Moorfield Road, Spring Gardens, St James Street, High Street and Market Square will be closed for the Mayor’s Parade.
- Wednesday, July 27 between 6pm and 7.30pm: High Street, Spring Gardens, A478 Bridge Hill, Castle Street, Market Street, Market Square, St James Street and Moorfield Road will be closed for the pram push.
- On Saturday, July 30 there will be two sets of road closures for the carnival parade. From 1pm to 3.30pm Station Road (B4314) from the junction with St James Street to the junction with John Morgan Close will be closed to allow for floats to set up and finish. Between 1.50pm and 3.50pm, Water Street, High Street, Spring Gardens, St James Street and Market Square will be closed to allow the parade through.
